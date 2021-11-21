InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,020 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,020 ($65.59).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON:IHG traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,905 ($64.08). 705,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,014. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,389 ($57.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,131.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,860.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,857.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

