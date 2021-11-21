International Biotechnology Trust’s (IBT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

IBT opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Thursday. International Biotechnology Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £305.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.58.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.