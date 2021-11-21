International Biotechnology Trust’s (IBT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

IBT opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Thursday. International Biotechnology Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £305.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.58.

In related news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

