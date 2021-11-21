International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

ICAGY stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

