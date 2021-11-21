International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

