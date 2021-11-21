Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 175,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intevac by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intevac by 90.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

