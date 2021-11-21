Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 656,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,887. The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,593,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

