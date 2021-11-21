Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,185,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.