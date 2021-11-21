Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Up 0%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,037,000.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.