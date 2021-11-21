Invesco Ltd. Buys 86,026 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Diversey worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 434,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 184,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

