Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSM stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

