Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

