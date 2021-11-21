Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

