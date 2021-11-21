Invesco Ltd. Sells 21,363 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,296,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.