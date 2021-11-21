Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,381 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.58% of TTEC worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 65.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

TTEC stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

