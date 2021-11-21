Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

IVR stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $978.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

