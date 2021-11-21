Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

