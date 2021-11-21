Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 11,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
