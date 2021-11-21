Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 11,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

