Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM opened at $28.21 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

