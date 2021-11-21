Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,434 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,112% compared to the average volume of 356 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

