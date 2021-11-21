Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,321 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,936% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

