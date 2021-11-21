Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Up 37.2% in October

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IINX opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
