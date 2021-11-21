IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $268.17 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.