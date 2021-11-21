IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $310.00 Price Target at UBS Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $298.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.85.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.