iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 70.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

