iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after acquiring an additional 848,810 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

