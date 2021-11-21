iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,543,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,528. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

