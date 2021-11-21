iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,162. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

