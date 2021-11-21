iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 92,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,395,576 shares.The stock last traded at $66.29 and had previously closed at $66.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362,125 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

