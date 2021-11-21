iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

