iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $104.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

