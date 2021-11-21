Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

