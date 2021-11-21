Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

