Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Jaguar Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.18. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

