Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Jaguar Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.18. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.
