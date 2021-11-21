Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $161,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.86. 18,038,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

