Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $207.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 142,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 132,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,669. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.