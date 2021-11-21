Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.88. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.