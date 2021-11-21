JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

JD traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. 15,175,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

