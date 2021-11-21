JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $91.55 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP increased its stake in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,475,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

