Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sage Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

