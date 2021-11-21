Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $10.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.37.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.