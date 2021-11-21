Jennifer Rock Sells 1,905 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.