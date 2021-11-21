JMP Securities Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $111.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $121.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s current price.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ENTA opened at $75.33 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

