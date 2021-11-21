John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.27. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.89.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Insiders purchased a total of 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891 over the last three months.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

