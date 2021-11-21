Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

