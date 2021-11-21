Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.