Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,191.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,191 ($28.63) and last traded at GBX 2,206 ($28.82), with a volume of 195798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,256 ($29.47).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,637.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,925.25.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $114,033 in the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

