JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.55. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a twelve month high of €67.14 ($76.30).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

