JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

SHL stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.55. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a twelve month high of €67.14 ($76.30).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.