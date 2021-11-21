JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31,000 Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 242.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $3.48 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

