JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 94.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

