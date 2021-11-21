JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

